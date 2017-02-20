Bare cheek as Japan men strip off for naked festival

In this picture taken on February 18, 2017, Buddhist priests attend a prayer session inside Saidaiji temple during the annual Naked Man Festival or 'Hadaka Matsuri' in Okayama, western Japan. -AFP OKAYAMA: With only a skimpy loincloth to protect their modesty, thousands of men brave freezing temperatures to fight for lucky charms thrown by a priest at Japan's annual Naked Man Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.