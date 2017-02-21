Bald men in Japan hold annual competition to celebrate baldness
More than 30 bald men gathered in northern Japan on Wednesday to show off their hairless heads at an annual game night. Members of the Bald Men's Club in Tsuruta City, in Japan's northern prefecture of Aomori, met at a hot spring facility for the event, where they took turns in competing in a unique game of tug-of-war by attaching suction pads onto their heads.
