Asian stocks steady, euro pressured by French election worries

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A man walks past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average , the Dow Jones average and the stock averages of other countries' outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, January 26, 2017. Asian stocks held near 1-1/2-year highs in subdued early trade on Tuesday as a holiday in the United States left investors with few catalysts, while the euro nursed overnight losses as lingering concerns about the looming French election rattled its bonds.

