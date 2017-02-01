Asian shares edge up, dollar capped after Fed
Asian shares ticked up while the dollar was capped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of any immediate rate hike. A man stands in front of electronic boards showing stock prices and exchange rate between Japanese Yen and U.S dollar outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, January 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas...
|8 hr
|Ainu
|4
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Tue
|Bakuteh
|30
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|Jan 31
|slick willie expl...
|43
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC