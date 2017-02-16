Article Title

After besting 11 other contestants from different countries in the search for Asian singing talents conducted by Asian entertainment channel GEM, Girltrend member Krissha Viaje finally came out on top. After making it as a finalist, she will now be competing in the fi-nals of Nippon TV's "I Can Sing in Japanese!" which will be held in Tokyo, Japan.

