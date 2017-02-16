Article Title

Article Title

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ABS-CBN News

After besting 11 other contestants from different countries in the search for Asian singing talents conducted by Asian entertainment channel GEM, Girltrend member Krissha Viaje finally came out on top. After making it as a finalist, she will now be competing in the fi-nals of Nippon TV's "I Can Sing in Japanese!" which will be held in Tokyo, Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 53
News Russia has right to name disputed islets: Kremlin Feb 17 CANCERSIDANISDAEG... 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,384 • Total comments across all topics: 279,010,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC