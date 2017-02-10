Art works from a century of Japanese-...

Art works from a century of Japanese-American cultural exchange shown at Crocker Art Museum

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Art Daily

This February, the Crocker Art Museum is presenting JapanAmerica: Points of Contact, 1876 - 1970, a beautiful and diverse display of nearly 200 works of art and design that have played a role in artistic exchange between the two cultures. Following the 'opening' of Japan by the United States Navy in 1853, traveling expositions introduced communities around the world to the exquisite craftsmanship of Japanese objects, with each work affording a new insight into the Japanese way of life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 57 min Russian Ainu 31
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... 1 hr Strong Wakamoto 13
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... 1 hr Strong Wakamoto 7
News Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump 1 hr Strong Wakamoto 5
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 2 hr Russian Ainu 39
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 2 hr Russian Ainu 32
News Man wearing chimpanzee suit takes part in drill... 15 hr Ainu 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,837 • Total comments across all topics: 278,815,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC