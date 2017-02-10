Art works from a century of Japanese-American cultural exchange shown at Crocker Art Museum

This February, the Crocker Art Museum is presenting JapanAmerica: Points of Contact, 1876 - 1970, a beautiful and diverse display of nearly 200 works of art and design that have played a role in artistic exchange between the two cultures. Following the 'opening' of Japan by the United States Navy in 1853, traveling expositions introduced communities around the world to the exquisite craftsmanship of Japanese objects, with each work affording a new insight into the Japanese way of life.

