All prefectures to have rape treatment centers by 2020: survey

Each of the 47 prefectures is expected to have a support center where rape and sexual assault victims can get medical treatment and counseling, due largely to new central government subsidies, a Kyodo News survey has shown. Eleven prefectures lacking such facilities - Aomori, Iwate, Akita, Toyama, Ishikawa, Yamanashi, Shizuoka, Nara, Kagawa, Ehime and Kochi - are thinking of setting them up, although six do not have concrete timetables, the survey revealed Saturday.

