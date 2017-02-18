Abe walks a fine line between Trump a...

Abe walks a fine line between Trump and Asia

Read more: The Japan Times

In defending his attempts to bond with U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Diet members last week that however critical other countries, and much of America, might be of Trump, he, and by extension Japan, has no other choice but to forge close relations with the president. Abe was speaking in the context of regional security and Japan's reliance on U.S. military protection under the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty.

Chicago, IL

