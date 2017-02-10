a oeWe Were Soldiersa co-author Gallo...

a oeWe Were Soldiersa co-author Galloway: a I just lost my best frienda

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, the commander at the Battle of Ia Drang in 1965 that led him to co-author the book, "We Were Soldiers Once, and Young," died Friday at his home in Auburn, Ala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 45 min Ainu 22
News Man wearing chimpanzee suit takes part in drill... 1 hr Ainu 6
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 1 hr Ainu 38
News Japan readies package for Trump to help create ... 1 hr Ainu 10
News Ed Sheeran sang karaoke with Justin Bieber 1 hr Ainu 4
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... 1 hr Ainu 33
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 1 hr Ainu 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,427 • Total comments across all topics: 278,796,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC