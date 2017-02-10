a oeWe Were Soldiersa co-author Galloway: a I just lost my best frienda
Retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, the commander at the Battle of Ia Drang in 1965 that led him to co-author the book, "We Were Soldiers Once, and Young," died Friday at his home in Auburn, Ala.
