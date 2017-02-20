2017 dates set for Maeda's Osaka Go C...

2017 dates set for Maeda's Osaka Go Camp and Japan Go Congress

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AGA News

Ryo Maeda's annual Osaka Go Camp will be held June 25th to July 13th in Osaka, Japan. This year's camp will have new content, says Maeda, a 6-dan pro from the Kansai-Kiin who's been a regular attendee at the US Go Congress for the past 17 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AGA News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... 9 hr Captain Yesterday 11
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... 11 hr Ainu 14
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 13 hr Ainu 42
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... 13 hr Ainu 10
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 14 hr Ainu 35
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 15 hr Ainu 32
News Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump 15 hr Russian Ainu 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,841,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC