2017 dates set for Maeda's Osaka Go Camp and Japan Go Congress
Ryo Maeda's annual Osaka Go Camp will be held June 25th to July 13th in Osaka, Japan. This year's camp will have new content, says Maeda, a 6-dan pro from the Kansai-Kiin who's been a regular attendee at the US Go Congress for the past 17 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AGA News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|9 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|11
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|11 hr
|Ainu
|14
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|13 hr
|Ainu
|42
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|13 hr
|Ainu
|10
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|14 hr
|Ainu
|35
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|15 hr
|Ainu
|32
|Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump
|15 hr
|Russian Ainu
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC