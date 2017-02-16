16:50 Kazakhstan wins first medal at 2017 Asian Winter Games in Japan

Kazakh skier Yelena Kolomina won silver medal in women's 1.4 km classic sprint at the 2017 Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan. Gold was taken by Chinese athlete Man Dandan who finished in a time of 3:48.29, with Kazakhstan's Yelena Kolomina securing the silver after ending 5.06 seconds adrift.

