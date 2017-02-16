16:50 Kazakhstan wins first medal at ...

16:50 Kazakhstan wins first medal at 2017 Asian Winter Games in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Kazakh skier Yelena Kolomina won silver medal in women's 1.4 km classic sprint at the 2017 Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan. Gold was taken by Chinese athlete Man Dandan who finished in a time of 3:48.29, with Kazakhstan's Yelena Kolomina securing the silver after ending 5.06 seconds adrift.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 53
News Russia has right to name disputed islets: Kremlin Feb 17 CANCERSIDANISDAEG... 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,027,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC