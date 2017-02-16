16:50 Kazakhstan wins first medal at 2017 Asian Winter Games in Japan
Kazakh skier Yelena Kolomina won silver medal in women's 1.4 km classic sprint at the 2017 Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan. Gold was taken by Chinese athlete Man Dandan who finished in a time of 3:48.29, with Kazakhstan's Yelena Kolomina securing the silver after ending 5.06 seconds adrift.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
|Russia has right to name disputed islets: Kremlin
|Feb 17
|CANCERSIDANISDAEG...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC