With U.S. security umbrella at stake, Abe to go all out forging ties with Trump
Japan's foreign policy this year is drifting into uncharted waters inhabited by President-elect Donald Trump. And the biggest diplomatic priority for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be to navigate the country through this fog of uncertainty by forging a close relationship with the new U.S. leader, who will be sworn into office Jan. 20. In fact, Abe was quick off the mark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|12 min
|Russian Ainu
|7
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|23 min
|Russian Ainu
|12
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|27 min
|Russian Ainu
|8
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|29 min
|Russian Ainu
|9
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|20 hr
|Ainu
|14
|BOJ keeps policy steady, offers brighter econom...
|20 hr
|Ainu
|10
|FOREX-Dollar pulls away from 14-year peak as in...
|20 hr
|Ainu
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC