Winter 2016/2017 Anime Lineup + 20 (5) Best Anime Movies Not Made by Studio Ghibli

Mima is a retired pop singer turned actress, whose perception of reality starts to slip as she is haunted from reflections of her past while being stalked by an obsessed fan. Perfect Blue is the first film directed by Satoshi Kon , who is also well-known for directing Tokyo Godfathers, Paranoia Agent and Paprika .

