Why Did Japan Treat Jews Differently During World War II
During World War II, why did the Japanese refuse orders from Nazi Germany, its wartime ally, to kill all the Jews within its borders? A new book from Academic Studies Press, "Under the Shadow of the Rising Sun: Japan and the Jews during the Holocaust Era" addresses this question. Its author, Dr. Meron Medzini, former director of Israel's Government Press Office and also the author of "Golda Meir: A Political Biography," was born in 1932.
