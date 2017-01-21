When pollen attacks! Experts reveal new approaches to combating hay fever
The perennial release of cedar pollen, which hits much of the archipelago between February and May each year, triggers an allergic reaction in about 1 in 4 of Japan's population of 123 million people. Fits of sneezing abound as noses either clog or run freely, and eyes become so itchy there's a temptation to scratch them from their sockets.
