Vegemite goes home: Oreo maker sells to Australia's Bega
In this March 20, 2012, file photo, a customer takes a jar of Vegemite from next to an empty shelve in a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand. Vegemite and other grocery products are being sold by Oreo-maker Mondelez to Australian dairy company Bega Cheese in a deal worth about $345.3 million , Mondelez International Inc. said Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
