UPDATE 1-Japan's Idemitsu shuts desulphurisation unit after fire

TOKYO, Jan 25 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said it conducted an emergency shutdown of a desulphurisation unit at its 200,000 barrels per day Chiba refinery after a fire near a heat exchanger. The crude distillation unit at the plant, east of Tokyo, is continuing to operate, with no impact on cargoes being sent from the facility's truck terminal or by sea, a company spokesman said.

