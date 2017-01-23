UPDATE 1-Japan's Idemitsu shuts desul...

UPDATE 1-Japan's Idemitsu shuts desulphurisation unit after fire

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

TOKYO, Jan 25 Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co said it conducted an emergency shutdown of a desulphurisation unit at its 200,000 barrels per day Chiba refinery after a fire near a heat exchanger. The crude distillation unit at the plant, east of Tokyo, is continuing to operate, with no impact on cargoes being sent from the facility's truck terminal or by sea, a company spokesman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Sun White Supremacist 433
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... Jan 21 DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 26
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... Jan 21 Ainu 13
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Jan 21 Ainu 28
News Japanese throng shrines to pray for profitable ... Jan 21 Ainu 6
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Jan 21 DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,489 • Total comments across all topics: 278,242,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC