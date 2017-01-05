Trump Assails Toyota Over Corolla Factory Planned for Mexico
"Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S.," Trump tweeted. "NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax."
