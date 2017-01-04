Travel agency JTB to launch English-l...

Travel agency JTB to launch English-language bus tours covering wide areas of Japan

Read more: The Japan Times

Travel agency JTB Corp. is set to launch English-language bus tours covering popular sightseeing spots - along with attractions difficult to reach by public transportation. The tours, set to begin in April, will cover popular sightseeing destinations including the so-called golden route connecting Tokyo, Mount Fuji and Kyoto.

Chicago, IL

