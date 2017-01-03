Translucent House in Japan Might be C...

Translucent House in Japan Might be Coolest and Strangest Yet

Read more: TechEBlog

Located in Hiroshima, Japan, the House in Tousuienn boasts an open plan design covered in translucent polycarbonate that enables natural light to fill every corner. While not very large, the translucency makes it feels lighter while also allowing sunshine to permeate the interior.

