Translated A-bomb book reminds us of ...

Translated A-bomb book reminds us of the horrors of war

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Ruined city: An aerial photo, used in the book 'Ishibumi,' shows the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall in the wake of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima. The building is now known as the Atomic Bomb Dome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 4 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 29
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... 22 hr Ainu 14
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Fri Justin 1
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... Jan 21 DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 26
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... Jan 21 Ainu 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,402 • Total comments across all topics: 278,362,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC