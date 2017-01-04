Traffic deaths fall below 4,000 in Ja...

Traffic deaths fall below 4,000 in Japan for first time in 67 years

Nationwide traffic deaths fell below 4,000 last year for the first time in 67 years, due partly to improved vehicle safety, the National Police Agency said Wednesday. In 2016, the number of people who died in traffic accidents dropped by 213, or 5.2 percent, from a year earlier to 3,904.

