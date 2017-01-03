Trade minister Seko says Japan will k...

Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contributing to U.S. employment

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Japan's Minister of Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko speaks at a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2016. Japan's trade minister Hiroshige Seko said on Friday that Japanese companies have and will continue to contribute to employment in the United States.

