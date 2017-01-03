Toyota Sees $2 Billion-a-Year U.S. Spend After Trump Attack

Toyota Motor Corp., whose investments in Mexico have drawn criticism from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, said it plans to invest $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years, maintaining the pace of spending it established during the last half decade. Jim Lentz, Toyota's chief executive officer for North America, outlined the company's intentions during an interview with Bloomberg Television at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

