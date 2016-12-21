Toyota doubles down on emerging markets

Toyota doubles down on emerging markets

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Five Continents Drive was especially pivotal this year because the convoy swept through South America, a region where the world's biggest automaker is still an also-ran player. Indeed, the project feeds Toyota's push to outflank rivals from Detroit, Europe and Seoul in the last great untapped markets: Latin America, India, Africa and beyond.

Chicago, IL

