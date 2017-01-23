Tiny Okinawa island's mayor wins re-election after backing SDF deployment to counter China

The mayor of Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture, has won re-election after campaigning on a platform backing the planned deployment of a Ground Self-Defense Force unit there to counter China's maritime activities in nearby waters. Toshihiko Shimoji, 71, won his third four-year term as mayor of the city, which governs Miyako Island in southwestern Japan, the local election board said Sunday.

