Teenage British girl arrested after death of child, 7

17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested following the death of a child in northern England, police said on Tuesday. Officers said they were called to an address in the northern English city of York on Monday afternoon where they found a girl, 7, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

