Tart Japanese Berries - The 'Chi-Ba+B...

Tart Japanese Berries - The 'Chi-Ba+Berry' is a New Strawberry...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Trend Hunter Magazine

In addition to being drawn to Japan to pick unique berries like the Tochi-otome, Beni-hoppe and Ai-berry, locals and tourists alike will now be driven to Chiba, Japan to pick an entirely new strawberry strain created by the local Agriculture and Forestry Research Center. The characteristics of this new berry include it being "big and beautiful," "sweet and delicious," as well as refreshingly tart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend Hunter Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 9 min CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 22
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... 1 hr Ainu 12
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... 12 hr Justin 1
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... Jan 21 DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 26
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... Jan 21 Ainu 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,619 • Total comments across all topics: 278,305,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC