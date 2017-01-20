Tart Japanese Berries - The 'Chi-Ba+Berry' is a New Strawberry...

In addition to being drawn to Japan to pick unique berries like the Tochi-otome, Beni-hoppe and Ai-berry, locals and tourists alike will now be driven to Chiba, Japan to pick an entirely new strawberry strain created by the local Agriculture and Forestry Research Center. The characteristics of this new berry include it being "big and beautiful," "sweet and delicious," as well as refreshingly tart.

