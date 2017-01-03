Suntory says not considering IPO of U...

Suntory says not considering IPO of US unit

12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Suntory Holdings is not planning to list its U.S. spirits unit Beam Suntory Inc on the New York Stock Exchange, a top executive said on Thursday, denying a Japanese media report. Suntory Holdings Ltd's President and CEO Takeshi Niinami speaks behind the company's alcoholic beverages during an interview with Reuters at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, October 26, 2015.

