Suntory says not considering IPO of US unit
Suntory Holdings is not planning to list its U.S. spirits unit Beam Suntory Inc on the New York Stock Exchange, a top executive said on Thursday, denying a Japanese media report. Suntory Holdings Ltd's President and CEO Takeshi Niinami speaks behind the company's alcoholic beverages during an interview with Reuters at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, October 26, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|8 hr
|Ainu
|11
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|8 hr
|Ainu
|15
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|8 hr
|Ainu
|20
|Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe...
|8 hr
|Ainu
|13
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|8 hr
|Ainu
|16
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|8 hr
|Ainu
|18
|Japanese throng shrines to pray for profitable ...
|8 hr
|Ainu
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC