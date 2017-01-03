ST picks the Asian and international acts to watch at 2017 Laneway music festival
Some of the international and Asian acts to watch out for at the St Jerome's Laneway Festival on Jan 21: British singer-songwriter Nao, techno musician Tycho, Malaysian singer Froya, Indonesian electronic pop duo Bottlesmoker, and Japanese rapper Kohh. The upcoming St Jerome's Laneway Festival, to be held on Jan 21 at The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, will feature 29 international and local acts.
