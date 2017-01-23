Spy-cam ring boxes and blinking tiaras at Japan jewelry expo

Blinking zirconium tiaras, engagement ring boxes equipped with spy-cams and diamond-dusted hourglasses were some of the most eye-catching items showcased among more than a thousand jewelry booths at Japan's biggest jewelry exposition on Tuesday. Tohkoo corp's battery-operated tiara embellished with 610 LED-lit zirconium is displayed at the International Jewellery Tokyo trade show in Tokyo, Japan January 24, 2017.

