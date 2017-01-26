Some Christchurch quake victims' families say chair memorial should be scrapped
Self-indulgent, inappropriate and strange - that's what some relatives of 2011 earthquake victims think of the white chair memorial. The 185 Chairs installation, designed by artist Peter Majendie, is due to be moved from its location opposite the spot where the CTV building stood on Madras St and where 115 people died when the building collapsed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|14 hr
|Ex Con Prostitute
|29
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Sun
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|29
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Sat
|Ainu
|14
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Jan 21
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC