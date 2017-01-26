Some Christchurch quake victims' fami...

Some Christchurch quake victims' families say chair memorial should be scrapped

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Press On-Line

Self-indulgent, inappropriate and strange - that's what some relatives of 2011 earthquake victims think of the white chair memorial. The 185 Chairs installation, designed by artist Peter Majendie, is due to be moved from its location opposite the spot where the CTV building stood on Madras St and where 115 people died when the building collapsed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... 14 hr Ex Con Prostitute 29
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Sun CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 29
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Sat Ainu 14
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Jan 22 White Supremacist 433
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... Jan 21 DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,392,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC