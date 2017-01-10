Sheila Crider Exhibit to Open at DC Arts

Sheila Crider Exhibit to Open at DC Arts

DC Arts Center is pleased to present January '15 - October '16, an exhibition of new work by Washington, DC artist Sheila Crider. Crider's work articulates issues of contemporary culture through installations that embody social and aesthetic ideas.

Chicago, IL

