Sheila Crider Exhibit to Open at DC Arts
DC Arts Center is pleased to present January '15 - October '16, an exhibition of new work by Washington, DC artist Sheila Crider. Crider's work articulates issues of contemporary culture through installations that embody social and aesthetic ideas.
