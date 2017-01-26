Seoul must act with common sense on Buddhist statue issue
A South Korean court has handed down a ruling deviating from the common sense of the international community. This is yet another factor that could further dampen the Tokyo-Seoul relationship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|2 hr
|Ex Con Prostitute
|29
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|15 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|29
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Sat
|Ainu
|14
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Jan 21
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC