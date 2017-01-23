Senior Thai official caught in Japan for stealing paintings
Japanese media reported on Wednesday that Tokyo police had arrested a Thai man suspected of stealing three paintings worth 15,000 yen in total from the hotel on Tuesday. The arrest came after the hotel staff discovered that the three paintings decorating the aisles of the hotel's 9th and 10th floors were missing.
