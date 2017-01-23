Senior Thai official caught in Japan ...

Senior Thai official caught in Japan for stealing paintings

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Japanese media reported on Wednesday that Tokyo police had arrested a Thai man suspected of stealing three paintings worth 15,000 yen in total from the hotel on Tuesday. The arrest came after the hotel staff discovered that the three paintings decorating the aisles of the hotel's 9th and 10th floors were missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07) Sun White Supremacist 433
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... Jan 21 DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 26
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... Jan 21 Ainu 13
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Jan 21 Ainu 28
News Japanese throng shrines to pray for profitable ... Jan 21 Ainu 6
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Jan 21 DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,379 • Total comments across all topics: 278,230,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC