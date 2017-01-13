Rural 'furusato nozei' beer, beef tha...

Rural 'furusato nozei' beer, beef thank-yous costing urban Japan much-needed revenues

Want a free case of craft beer? If you send A 30,000 or more of your taxes to the town of Yamanouchi in Nagano Prefecture, they'll send you 24 bottles of a locally brewed beer to say thanks. Want beef? Redirect A 50,000 of your local area taxes to Miyakonojo in Miyazaki Prefecture, and you'll get 3 kg of high-grade beef in return.

