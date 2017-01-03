RiversideHere's how two Japanese runn...

RiversideHere's how two Japanese runners ended up at Riverside race

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Riverside sister-city runners from left Shiori Saijo, 22, and Kei Fujiwara, 23, both of Sendai, Japan will participate in Saturday's Citrus Heritage Run in Riverside. Two university students from Sendai, Japan, will be among the competitors Saturday, Jan. 7, for the half-marathon portion of the Citrus Heritage Run, now in its eighth year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... 6 hr Ainu 5
News Tuna fetches $614,000 at Tokyo's famed New Year... 6 hr Ainu 4
News Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South... 6 hr Ainu 3
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Thu Ainu 11
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... Thu Ainu 15
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Thu Ainu 20
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... Thu Ainu 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,508 • Total comments across all topics: 277,690,530

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC