Richie Hawtin: Pairing Japan's best s...

Richie Hawtin: Pairing Japan's best sake with techno

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Richie Hawtin needs no introduction to anyone familiar with electronic music. For 25 years, this Berlin-based, English-Canadian DJ has been at the forefront of techno and he continues to play at major music and art events around the planet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tuna fetches $614,000 at Tokyo's famed New Year... 7 hr Ainu 2
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... 7 hr Ainu 2
News Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South... 19 hr Strong Wakamoto 1
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Thu Ainu 11
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... Thu Ainu 15
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Thu Ainu 20
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... Thu Ainu 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,920 • Total comments across all topics: 277,673,473

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC