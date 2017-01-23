Report to support letting Japan's emperor abdicate

A government panel studying the possible abdication of Japanese Emperor Akihito is set to release a report that supports enacting special legislation that would apply to him but not to future monarchs. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35389943.ece/dcab0/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-05b3150a-ef2a-40b3-a083-1241a50f581b_I1.jpg A government panel studying the possible abdication of Japanese Emperor Akihito is set to release a report that supports enacting special legislation that would apply to him but not to future monarchs.

