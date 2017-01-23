Relatives of volcano victims sue Japa...

Relatives of volcano victims sue Japan's weather agency

Family members of some victims of a 2014 volcanic eruption filed a 140 million yen damages lawsuit on Wednesday, accusing the weather agency of failing to issue a proper volcanic alert for hikers. The families of five victims said in the suit filed with the Nagano District Court's Matsumoto Branch that the agency failed to raise the alert level from 1 to 2 and designate as off limits an area near the crater of Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, before the September 27, 2014 eruption.

