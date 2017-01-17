PICTURE: Japan Air Commuter receives first ATR
The JAL Group carrier has ordered a total of nine of the turboprops, to be delivered by the end of 2019. Purchase rights span a further 14, and JAC has an option to convert orders to the larger ATR 72. Configured with 48 seats, the ATR 42-600s will be used to replace JAC's Saab 340 fleet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|41 min
|Ainu
|24
|Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri...
|1 hr
|Ainu
|13
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|1 hr
|Ainu
|28
|Japanese throng shrines to pray for profitable ...
|1 hr
|Ainu
|6
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|2 hr
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|9
|Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese...
|2 hr
|Ainu
|6
|Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du...
|2 hr
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC