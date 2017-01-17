PICTURE: Japan Air Commuter receives ...

PICTURE: Japan Air Commuter receives first ATR

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Flight Global

The JAL Group carrier has ordered a total of nine of the turboprops, to be delivered by the end of 2019. Purchase rights span a further 14, and JAC has an option to convert orders to the larger ATR 72. Configured with 48 seats, the ATR 42-600s will be used to replace JAC's Saab 340 fleet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... 41 min Ainu 24
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... 1 hr Ainu 13
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 1 hr Ainu 28
News Japanese throng shrines to pray for profitable ... 1 hr Ainu 6
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 2 hr DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 9
News Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese... 2 hr Ainu 6
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... 2 hr Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,787 • Total comments across all topics: 278,110,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC