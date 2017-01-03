PAL passengers bound for Japan stranded in Davao; scammed by travel agency
Passengers of Philippine Airlines bound for Nagoya, Japan via Manila on Thursday and Friday were stranded at the F. Bangoy International Airport here after they were scammed allegedly by a travel agency. Alvin Zulueta, 22, a passenger of a 9 a.m. flight bound for Manila told MindaNews Friday he was shocked to learn there was no ticket booked under his name by Double A Travel Agency.
Start the conversation
