PAL passengers bound for Japan strand...

PAL passengers bound for Japan stranded in Davao; scammed by travel agency

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: MindaNews

Passengers of Philippine Airlines bound for Nagoya, Japan via Manila on Thursday and Friday were stranded at the F. Bangoy International Airport here after they were scammed allegedly by a travel agency. Alvin Zulueta, 22, a passenger of a 9 a.m. flight bound for Manila told MindaNews Friday he was shocked to learn there was no ticket booked under his name by Double A Travel Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... 2 min Ainu 5
News Tuna fetches $614,000 at Tokyo's famed New Year... 4 min Ainu 4
News Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South... 6 min Ainu 3
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Thu Ainu 11
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... Thu Ainu 15
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... Thu Ainu 20
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... Thu Ainu 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,683,090

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC