Osaka duty-free shop plan scrapped as tourist shopping sprees slow
Kansai Airports said Thursday it has scrapped a plan to open a duty-free shop in central Osaka due to a slowdown in so-called explosive shopping by tourists. Spending by foreign visitors to Japan decreased in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, the first quarterly drop in over 41 2 years, due to a decline in bakugai shopping binges, according to government data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Abe offers support for Duterte's war on drugs
|2 hr
|Jellybeans8075
|3
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|8 hr
|Russian Ainu
|3
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|10 hr
|Russian Ainu
|24
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|10 hr
|Russian Ainu
|25
|Tuna fetches $614,000 at Tokyo's famed New Year...
|11 hr
|Ainu
|6
|BOJ's Kuroda told PM Abe U.S. economy growing s...
|11 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat...
|11 hr
|Ainu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC