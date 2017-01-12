Osaka duty-free shop plan scrapped as...

Osaka duty-free shop plan scrapped as tourist shopping sprees slow

10 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Kansai Airports said Thursday it has scrapped a plan to open a duty-free shop in central Osaka due to a slowdown in so-called explosive shopping by tourists. Spending by foreign visitors to Japan decreased in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, the first quarterly drop in over 41 2 years, due to a decline in bakugai shopping binges, according to government data.

Chicago, IL

