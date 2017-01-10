Once again, testing finds Alaska seaf...

Once again, testing finds Alaska seafood free of Fukushima radiation

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

For the third consecutive year, tests have found no radioactivity in Alaska seafood stemming from the 2011 tsunami and nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan, state officials announced Monday. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation said in a statement that seafood samples from Alaska waters in 2016 tested negative for three Fukushima-related radioactive isotopes: iodine-131, cesium-134 and cesium-137.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... 13 hr Strong Wakamoto 19
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 13 hr Strong Wakamoto 12
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... 13 hr Strong Wakamoto 12
News Trade minister Seko says Japan will keep contri... 13 hr Strong Wakamoto 8
News Hair today, hungover tomorrow as young Japanese... 13 hr Strong Wakamoto 1
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 16 hr Russian Ainu 22
News Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri... 16 hr Russian Ainu 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,312 • Total comments across all topics: 277,791,911

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC