New Year's resolution: more fruit
A squirrel eats an offering on the altar on New Year's Day at the Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine in Kamakura, near Tokyo, Sunday, Jan. 1. The temple, like many throughout Japan, was crowded over the New Year's weekend, with locals visiting to offer a prayer in hope of a fresh start in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|4 hr
|Russian Ainu
|9
|House body finds hybrid trains too slow
|4 hr
|Russian Ainu
|15
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|5 hr
|Russian Ainu
|11
|Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime ...
|5 hr
|Russian Ainu
|19
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|5 hr
|Russian Ainu
|12
|Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|9
|In 2017, Hayao Miyazaki Rises Again
|7 hr
|Ainu
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC