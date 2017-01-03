New Year's resolution: more fruit

New Year's resolution: more fruit

Read more: The China Post

A squirrel eats an offering on the altar on New Year's Day at the Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine in Kamakura, near Tokyo, Sunday, Jan. 1. The temple, like many throughout Japan, was crowded over the New Year's weekend, with locals visiting to offer a prayer in hope of a fresh start in 2017.

