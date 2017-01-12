New works at Leepa-Rattner Museum continue through Feb. 5
Two new exhibitions were unveiled Jan. 15 at the Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art on the Tarpon Springs campus of St. Petersburg College, 600 E. Klosterman Road, Tarpon Springs. Masters of the miniature art world will showcase more than 800 works as the museum presents the 42nd annual International Miniature Art Show.
