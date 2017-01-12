New Members Needed for Japan Exchange...

New Members Needed for Japan Exchange Association

Each year since 1973 the Seward International Friendship Association has assisted the City of Seward to coordinate a summer exchange program for high school students with our sister city of Obihiro, Japan. Now SIFA is in need of new members and people willing to take on leadership roles in the organization.

