Nagasaki fire engine maker, Myanmar firm aim to improve safety via tie-up
A Japanese fire engine maker is teaming up with a local firm to break into the market for safety products in Myanmar, capitalizing on the country's efforts to improve its firefighting capability with help from Japan. With support from the Japan External Trade Organization , Nakamura Shobokagaku Co., based in Omura, Nagasaki Prefecture, demonstrated household fire extinguishers at the Fire Services Department in Yangon earlier this month with help from local partner Peregrine Trading Co.
