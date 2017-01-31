Mister Donut franchise ordered to pay family over employee's 'karoshi' death
A district court in Mie Prefecture has ordered the operator of a Mister Donut franchise to pay A 46 million in damages, finding that the death of a store manager was a case of karoshi . The manager's family was seeking around A 95 million in damages from confectionery maker Takeya Co., based in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture.
