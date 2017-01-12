Minimalist Japanese Hostels - Drop Inn & Cafe is a Luxurious Space...

Minimalist Japanese Hostels - Drop In...

The Drop Inn & Cafe is based in Tottori, Japan and offers travelers with affordable accommodation that is a far cry from the grungy accommodations that people imagine most hostels offer. The space is based around minimalism but still has enough decor and warmth that it appears homey and comforting to those passing by.

Chicago, IL

