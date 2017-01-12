Minimalist Japanese Hostels - Drop Inn & Cafe is a Luxurious Space...
The Drop Inn & Cafe is based in Tottori, Japan and offers travelers with affordable accommodation that is a far cry from the grungy accommodations that people imagine most hostels offer. The space is based around minimalism but still has enough decor and warmth that it appears homey and comforting to those passing by.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PM Abe offers support for Duterte's war on drugs
|2 hr
|Jellybeans8075
|3
|Ageing Kazakh leader gives green light to const...
|8 hr
|Russian Ainu
|3
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|10 hr
|Russian Ainu
|24
|Japan closely monitoring China's aircraft carri...
|10 hr
|Russian Ainu
|25
|Tuna fetches $614,000 at Tokyo's famed New Year...
|11 hr
|Ainu
|6
|BOJ's Kuroda told PM Abe U.S. economy growing s...
|11 hr
|Ainu
|2
|Japan looks at steps to allow Emperor's abdicat...
|11 hr
|Ainu
|2
